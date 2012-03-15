ON THE MOVE: Morgan Stanley adds advisers in East Coast

March 15 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the largest U.S. brokerage by client assets, bolstered its adviser presence on the East Coast with the addition of seven advisers who together managed more than $750 million of client assets at their previous firms.

The new hires, who joined offices in Massachusetts and New York, came from Bank of America Corp’s Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse AG and HSBC Holdings Plc, the firm said on Thursday.

In Massachusetts, Keith Long, Joseph Reilly and Jason Devito joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney’s Wellesley office from Merrill Lynch, where they managed $385 million of client assets as a team.

Long, who has nearly 30 years’ experience in the industry, had been with Merrill since 1984. Reilly had been with the firm since 1987 and Devito since 1997. They moved to Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in early March.

The trio, known as the Long Reilly Devito Group at Morgan Stanley, will report to complex manager David Swartz.

Among the new hires in Massachusetts, Ilan Segev joined Morgan Stanley’s private wealth management group in Boston. He previously worked for Credit Suisse, where he managed $191 million in client assets and generated $2.2 million of revenue last year. Before that, he worked at Lehman Brothers.

Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, a division of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, caters to individuals, families and foundations with $20 million or more of investable assets.

Segev will report to Boston regional private wealth manager, Jeff Swartz. The firm recently also added private wealth adviser Devin Condron, previously with Merrill, to its Boston office.

In New York, Emir Culov, Amela Culov and Rebecca Rex joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney’s Buffalo office from HSBC, to form the Culov Group. They managed $175 million of client assets at their previous firm and generated a combined revenue of $1.3 million last year.

The team, who each have a decade’s experience under their belts, will report to branch manager Mary Coulson.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, which has more than 17,000 advisers managing about $1.6 trillion in client assets, is the result of a merger of Morgan Stanley’s wealth management division and Citigroup Inc’s Smith Barney in 2009.

The firm has now added at least 29 advisers since the start of the year, based on moves tracked by Reuters. Those advisers managed more than $4 billion of client assets at their previous firms. On the flip side, the firm has also lost at least 38 brokers over the same period, with those advisers managing about $3 billion.