7 months ago
REFILE-MOVES-MSCI hires top ABS analyst from Credit Suisse
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 11:04 AM / 7 months ago

REFILE-MOVES-MSCI hires top ABS analyst from Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous line in the story)

By Tom Porter

LONDON, Jan 17 (IFR) - MSCI has appointed David Zhang as head of securitised products research, the latest in a spurt of hires from banks as the analytics firm looks to bolster its fixed income team.

Zhang joins MSCI in the newly created position after 11 years at Credit Suisse, where he was most recently head of securitised products modelling.

Institutional investors are "turning increasingly" to analytics technology to model the most complex fixed income instruments, said MSCI's head of analytics Peter Zangari in a statement announcing Zhang's hire on Tuesday.

His appointment follows those of Misha Shefter, who previously headed analytics modelling at Barclays' Portfolio & Index Analysis Tools business, and Nooshin Komaee, who previously headed analytics for JP Morgan's BondStudio. (Reporting by Tom Porter, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

