MOVES-Syndicate head leaves MUFG

LONDON, Feb 25 (IFR) - Fergus Edwards, head of international syndicate at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ has left the firm, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Edwards joined the bank in 2012 from UBS, where he was global head of emerging markets syndicate from late 2006.

Previous to this, he spent seven years at JP Morgan, the last three of which he headed the bank’s Asian syndicate desk.

Edwards could not be reached for comment. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Robert Smith and Sudip Roy.)