REFILE-MOVES-Sarwat Faruqui to join MUFG syndicate
May 16, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

REFILE-MOVES-Sarwat Faruqui to join MUFG syndicate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to reach additional subscribers)

By Laura Benitez and Helene Durand

LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - Sarwat Faruqui will join Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International in London as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa syndicate and co-head of international syndicate.

IFR reported last week that Faruqui had left her position as head of corporate bond syndicate at Citigroup..

Faruqui will join the bank in August and work alongside co-head of international syndicate Brian Cogliandro, based in the New York, and will report to Paul Young, international head of capital markets, and Anthony Barklam, co-head of capital markets, EMEA.

“Sarwat’s long-standing issuer, investor and syndicate desk relationships, combined with her extensive transaction experience, will be invaluable as we continue to source new growth opportunities,” said Young.

Her appointment follows the departure of Fergus Edwards earlier this year. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

