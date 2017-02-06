LONDON, Feb 6 (IFR) - Anne Gebuhrer has been appointed as
head of European financial institutions debt capital markets at
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, according to a company
statement.
Gebuhrer, who begins her role as executive director with
immediate effect, is based in London and reports to Anthony
Barklam, head of debt capital markets.
She previously worked at RBS as head of financial
institutions debt capital markets origination, with primary
responsibility for French, Belgian and Luxembourg banking and
insurance groups.
She has also worked at Natixis, Credit Suisse First Boston
and BNP Capital Markets.
Gebuhrer's appointment follows a string of recent senior
hires at MUFG Securities, including Paul Lavelle as
international head of institutional client group and Sarwat
Faruqui as head of EMEA syndicate and co-head of international
syndicate.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)