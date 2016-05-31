MOVES-MUFG appoints Kuwahara as EMEA CEO

LONDON, May 31 (IFR) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has appointed Masahiro Kuwahara as chief executive for Europe, Middle East and Africa and the bank’s resident managing officer for EMEA.

Kuwahara, deputy CEO for EMEA since last July, takes over from Masata Miyachi with immediate effect. Miyachi becomes deputy regional executive for the Americas.

Kuwahara has spent over 30 years with the group in Asia, the US and EMEA. He will report to Eiichi Yoshikawa, co-chief executive of MUFG’s global business unit.

The Japanese bank has made a number of strategic appointments in EMEA this year. In April Paul Lavelle was appointed international head of institutional clients, joining from RBS.

Earlier this month MUFG appointed Sarwat Faruqui as head of EMEA syndicate. She joined from Citigroup where she was head of corporate bond syndicate. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)