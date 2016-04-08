FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Lavelle goes to MUFG
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 8, 2016 / 9:41 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Lavelle goes to MUFG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 8 (IFR) - Paul Lavelle has started as international head of institutional client group at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International in London.

He was previously head of EMEA relationship management at RBS, in charge of relationships with institutional clients across assets.

Lavelle will report to Geoff Coley, international business head, who is based in New York, and David King, CEO of MUSI.

Lavelle worked for 18 years at Fidelity Investments as a senior portfolio manager and head of international trading before joining RBS.

MUSI is part of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.