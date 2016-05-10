FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-MUFG hires Grant Moyer to head up Americas leveraged finance
May 10, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

MOVES-MUFG hires Grant Moyer to head up Americas leveraged finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to add news code)

By Natalie Harrison

NEW YORK, May 10 (IFR) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said on Tuesday it has hired Grant Moyer to head up its leveraged capital markets securities business in the Americas.

Based in New York, Grant will report to Paul Young, the international head of capital markets at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA, and Jeffrey Knowles, head of syndications at MUFG Union Bank.

Moyer joins from Goldman Sachs, where he worked for a decade in the leveraged finance division, most recently as a managing director. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

