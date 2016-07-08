FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-MUFG hires Noack as head of syndications in EMEA
July 8, 2016 / 1:51 PM / a year ago

MOVES-MUFG hires Noack as head of syndications in EMEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 8 (IFR) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's (MUFG) banking arm has hired Mathias Noack as managing director and head of syndications for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ said Noack will be responsible for the origination, structuring and distribution of syndicated corporate loan transactions, secondary and proprietary loan trading and MUFG's bond agency business in EMEA.

Noack has more than 20 years' experience in debt capital markets in Europe and North America and joins MUFG from Italy's UniCredit, where he was co-head of global syndicate. He previously worked at Deutsche Bank and ING.

He is a board member of the London-based Loan Market Association.

MUFG said he will lead a team of about 25 people working out of its offices in London. He will begin the role early next year. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

