COLUMN-Wages: the dog that isn't barking, far less biting: McGeever
LONDON, June 29 As far as financial markets are concerned, especially equities, the first half of the year has witnessed the curious phenomenon of reflation without the inflation.
LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Pierre-Henri Denain has been appointed Natixis' global head of financial institutions and public sector coverage.
Denain has been head of the EMEA platform, excluding France, since 2013. That responsibility will be jointly taken over by Francois Riahi and Marc Vincent, global co-heads of corporate and investment banking.
Denain joined Natixis in 2006 as head of fixed income sales in Europe and was appointed head of capital markets in London in 2009. In 2011, he became senior country manager for the United Kingdom.
(Reporting by Matt Painvin)
LONDON, June 29 As far as financial markets are concerned, especially equities, the first half of the year has witnessed the curious phenomenon of reflation without the inflation.
LONDON, June 29 Britain said on Thursday it was 'minded' to refer Rupert Murdoch's takeover of Sky to a full investigation after its regulators said the deal raised concerns about the amount of influence the media mogul would wield over the country's media. (Reporting by Paul Sandle and Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)