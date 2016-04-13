MOVES-Guesde to head Natixis's APAC structured credit division

HONG KONG, April 13 (IFR) - Natixis has set up a global structured credit and solutions department (GSCS) for Asia Pacific and appointed Fabrice Guesde as its head.

Guesde, who will be based in Hong Kong, will report to Emmanuel Lefort, global head of GSCS, and locally to Viet-Linh Ha Thuc, head of fixed income, Asia Pacific.

The appointment comes as Devan Selvanathan, Natixis’s head of debt platform in Asia-Pacific, is leaving, according to a spokesman at the French bank.

Selvanathan joined Natixis in September 2011 from CIMB as a managing director.

John Wade, who reported to Selvanathan, remains head of the Natixis syndicate/MTN desk for Asia Pacific. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing by Dharsan Singh and Vincent Baby)