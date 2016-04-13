FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Guesde to head Natixis's APAC structured credit division
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 13, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Guesde to head Natixis's APAC structured credit division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 13 (IFR) - Natixis has set up a global structured credit and solutions department (GSCS) for Asia Pacific and appointed Fabrice Guesde as its head.

Guesde, who will be based in Hong Kong, will report to Emmanuel Lefort, global head of GSCS, and locally to Viet-Linh Ha Thuc, head of fixed income, Asia Pacific.

The appointment comes as Devan Selvanathan, Natixis’s head of debt platform in Asia-Pacific, is leaving, according to a spokesman at the French bank.

Selvanathan joined Natixis in September 2011 from CIMB as a managing director.

John Wade, who reported to Selvanathan, remains head of the Natixis syndicate/MTN desk for Asia Pacific. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing by Dharsan Singh and Vincent Baby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.