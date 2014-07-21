FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Natixis Global hires for portfolio research team
July 21, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Natixis Global hires for portfolio research team

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Paris-based asset management company Natixis Global Asset Management (NGAM) said it appointed four professionals to its portfolio research and consulting group.

Julien Dauchez joins as consultant, Xavier Lassau and Narimane Agha join as junior analysts and Graham Brewster has relocated from the Boston portfolio research and consulting group, the asset manager said.

The four will be based in the firm’s London office and will report to James Beaumont, head of the London portfolio research and consulting group, Natixis said.

Prior to joining NGAM, Dauchez was a director at Barclays Capital, the investment banking division of Barclays bank, where he worked on delivering cross asset fund solutions.

Lassau joins from asset manager Amundi in Paris where he was a quantitative risk analyst, and Agha joins from Natixis Asset Management, also in Paris, where she worked as a quantitative analyst in the risk measurement team.

Brewster worked for three years with the NGAM’s U.S. portfolio research and consulting group.

