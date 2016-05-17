FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Goldman Sachs hires Mercuria's head natural gas and power trader
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Goldman Sachs hires Mercuria's head natural gas and power trader

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc has snagged Jeremy Taylor from Swiss commodity merchant Mercuria Energy Trading, where he was formerly the head of North American natural gas and power trading, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The sources could not immediately confirm what role he would play at Goldman Sachs, but one said he would be based in New York City.

Mercuria did not respond to an email request for comment and Goldman Sachs did not immediately return a phone call seeking a statement.

His departure was among several from Mercuria in the past two months. In late April, Joe Garcia, head of Mercuria’s U.S. fuel oil desk, left for a position at Hartree Partners LP, the energy trader formed from a joint venture between Hess Corp and two Goldman Sachs traders. Garcia’s departure came just weeks after the Mercuria’s head North Sea trader left for a job at energy merchant Gunvor Group.

Taylor joined Mercuria in 2009, according to his LinkedIn profile. His previous trading positions included jobs at Merrill Lynch and Koch Industries Inc, his profile said. (Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston and Catherine Ngai in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
