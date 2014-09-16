MOVES-UAE lender NBAD hires ex-ANZ executive as Asia CEO

ABU DHABI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday it had appointed a former executive of Australia & New Zealand Banking Group to head its Asia business.

Susan Yuen will define and implement NBAD’s strategy in Asia, where it currently has presence in Hong Kong, Malaysia and China and is considering future expansion into Singapore, the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates said in a statement.

NBAD’s strategy under CEO Alex Thursby, an ANZ banker himself before joining NBAD in July 2013, is to focus its growth on a corridor of emerging markets from West Africa to East Asia.

Yuen had previously served as the head of ANZ’s Hong Kong business since 2009. She was also ANZ’s chief of staff to the CEOs of Asia Pacific, Europe & America, NBAD’s statement added.