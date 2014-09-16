FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-UAE lender NBAD hires ex-ANZ executive as Asia CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 16, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-UAE lender NBAD hires ex-ANZ executive as Asia CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - National Bank of Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday it had appointed a former executive of Australia & New Zealand Banking Group to head its Asia business.

Susan Yuen will define and implement NBAD’s strategy in Asia, where it currently has presence in Hong Kong, Malaysia and China and is considering future expansion into Singapore, the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates said in a statement.

NBAD’s strategy under CEO Alex Thursby, an ANZ banker himself before joining NBAD in July 2013, is to focus its growth on a corridor of emerging markets from West Africa to East Asia.

Yuen had previously served as the head of ANZ’s Hong Kong business since 2009. She was also ANZ’s chief of staff to the CEOs of Asia Pacific, Europe & America, NBAD’s statement added.

Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.