MOVES-National Bank of Kuwait says consumer banking head resigns
August 4, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-National Bank of Kuwait says consumer banking head resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait, the Gulf Arab state’s largest commercial lender, said in a bourse statement on Monday that its head of consumer banking has submitted his resignation.

Mazen al-Nahedh will remain in the role until October 21, at which point he will assume the role of chief executive officer at a Kuwait-based banking group.

The statement did not mention which bank Nahedh would be joining, nor who would be replacing him as retail banking head at NBK. (Reporting by Azza Al Arabi; Editing by David French)

