Grain merchant Nidera names new CFO

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Dutch grains and oilseed merchant Nidera said on Thursday that Timothy Lodge will join the company next week as chief financial officer designate.

Lodge, who was CFO of Tate & Lyle between 2008 and 2014, succeeds Martin Inhargue, who has requested a return to Argentina, where he will be Finance and Control Director, Argentina for Nidera.

The appointment of Lodge as CFO is expected to be confirmed at the annual shareholder meeting on April 14.

Nidera is majority owned by China’s state-run grain trading company COFCO. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Goodman)