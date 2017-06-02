FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 3 months ago

MOVES-Nihar Rach joins Santander syndicate

Laura Benitez

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 2 (IFR) - Nihar Rach has joined Santander's debt syndicate team as vice-president, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Rach will focus on financial institutions, and will report to Stuart Montgomerie, the bank's head of debt capital markets and syndicate.

Rach was previously at Linear Investment in the private markets strategy team.

Prior to this, he worked at Mizuho where he worked on the corporate syndicate team and also focused on MTNs to European investors.

Reporting By Laura Benitez; editing by Alex Chambers

