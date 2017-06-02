MOVES-Nihar Rach joins Santander syndicate

LONDON, June 2 (IFR) - Nihar Rach has joined Santander's debt syndicate team as vice-president, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Rach will focus on financial institutions, and will report to Stuart Montgomerie, the bank's head of debt capital markets and syndicate.

Rach was previously at Linear Investment in the private markets strategy team.

Prior to this, he worked at Mizuho where he worked on the corporate syndicate team and also focused on MTNs to European investors.