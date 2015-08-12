MOVES-HSBC promotes Noblet to co-head of UK banking within GBM

LONDON, Aug 12 (IFR) - HSBC has named Philip Noblet as co-head of UK banking within its global banking and markets division, replacing Natalie Blyth, who will move to the lender’s commercial banking arm as global head of large corporates.

Noblet takes up his new role alongside existing co-head Alan Thomas, who has been in the role with Blyth since June 2014. The new appointments take effect on September 1

Noblet’s promotion comes after just a few months with the bank, having joined as head of UK coverage from Bank of America Merrill Lynch in March. A former Merrill Lynch banker before the merger with BofA, he was previously at Deutsche Morgan Grenfell.

Noblet will report functionally to global head of banking Robin Phillips and regionally to Jose-Luis Guerrero, who heads GBM for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)