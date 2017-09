LONDON, June 4 (IFR) - Standard Bank’s former head of emerging markets research ex-Africa Timothy Ash is to join Japanese rival Nomura in a senior research position, according to two sources with knowledge of the information.

Ash, who had been at Standard Bank since 2012, is a well-known and prolific commentator on Central and Eastern Europe. He will join in August and cover similar markets at Nomura, according to one of the sources.