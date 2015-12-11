FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-SE Asia DCM head Patrick Hong leaves Nomura
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 11, 2015 / 3:04 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-SE Asia DCM head Patrick Hong leaves Nomura

Frances Yoon, Prakash Chakravarti

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 11 (IFR) - Patrick Hong, head of South-East Asia debt capital markets, is leaving Nomura.

His last day at the Japanese lender will be December 31.

Meanwhile, Pinky Ang is no longer head of high-yield syndicate for Asia ex-Japan and it is unclear if she is staying at Nomura.

Hong and Ang both reported to Clayton Carol, head of DCM and syndicate for Asia ex-Japan.

Nomura declined to comment.

The changes come after Alister Moss recently began his stint at Nomura as a managing director in debt syndicate for Asia ex-Japan.

His move to Nomura follows the departure of Malcolm Mui to join another Japanese lender, Mizuho, in September. Mui is now head of Mizuho’s debt syndicate for Asia ex-Japan.

Previously, Moss headed Credit Suisse’s fixed-income sales for Asia Pacific ex-Australia and ex-Japan, besides also running the Asian fixed-income syndicate. Moss left Credit Suisse in 2012. (Reporting By Prakash Chakravarti, Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.