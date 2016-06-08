FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Rates dealer Spurin leaves Nomura
June 8, 2016 / 4:56 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Rates dealer Spurin leaves Nomura

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 8 (IFR) - Paul Spurin, head of European primary dealer relationships at Nomura, has left the bank as part of the restructuring outlined in April which will see about 800 staff leave across EMEA and the US.

Spurin, a managing director in rates, was in charge of debt management office relationships. He joined from State Street in 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile, and had previously worked at RBS.

Nomura confirmed Spurin’s departure. His responsibilities will be divided between the heads of GB flow rates and EMEA flow rates at the bank. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Steve Slater)

