MOVES-Swarup to head EM macro at Nomura

LONDON, Aug 10 (IFR) - Nomura has appointed Anant Swarup as head of emerging markets macro, EMEA. In April the Japanese bank announced plans to reshape its international activities particularly across the European timezone, reducing its equities trading but keeping a strong fixed income presence.

Swarup joining Nomura in 2008 in Tokyo, where he was responsible for yen derivatives and non-yen trading. Two years later he moved to Singapore to run North Asia rates and non-linear rates for Asia ex-Japan.

In his new role he reports to Yukata Nakajima, head of global markets, EMEA and Rig Karkhanis, head of global markets Singapore and macro products, Asia ex-Japan.

Karkhanis also chairs the global emerging markets executive committee. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)