FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-Swarup to head EM macro at Nomura
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Swarup to head EM macro at Nomura

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (IFR) - Nomura has appointed Anant Swarup as head of emerging markets macro, EMEA. In April the Japanese bank announced plans to reshape its international activities particularly across the European timezone, reducing its equities trading but keeping a strong fixed income presence.

Swarup joining Nomura in 2008 in Tokyo, where he was responsible for yen derivatives and non-yen trading. Two years later he moved to Singapore to run North Asia rates and non-linear rates for Asia ex-Japan.

In his new role he reports to Yukata Nakajima, head of global markets, EMEA and Rig Karkhanis, head of global markets Singapore and macro products, Asia ex-Japan.

Karkhanis also chairs the global emerging markets executive committee. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.