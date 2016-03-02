FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Williams leaves as Nomura trims Asian IBD
March 2, 2016 / 4:11 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Williams leaves as Nomura trims Asian IBD

Frances Yoon

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 2 (IFR) - Nomura’s top investment banker in Asia ex-Japan is to leave as the Japanese bank scales back its resources in the region.

Mark Williams, who has been head of investment banking in Asia ex-Japan since June 2012, will be retiring from the firm and taking a career sabbatical, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Prior to his stint at the Japanese bank, he worked at UBS for 15 years.

Kenji Teshima, formerly co-head of the unit, will replace Williams, effective immediately.

Williams is the most senior of around a dozen departures from Nomura’s Asian investment bank.

Clayton Carol, head of debt capital markets and debt syndicate for Asia ex-Japan, is also leaving. Neeraj Hora, who is head of global finance for Asia ex-Japan, will become acting head of DCM.

Carol, a Hong Kong-based managing director, started at Nomura in 2008, when the Japanese bank bought the regional operations of his then employer Lehman Brothers.

Other departures in the ex-Japan IBD unit include executive directors Amol Gaitonde and John Chua, who were based in Singapore and Hong Kong, respectively.

Nomura declined to comment. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Steve Garton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
