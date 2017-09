Aug 4 (Reuters) - State Street Corp appointed Oliver Berger as senior vice president, head of strategic market initiatives for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) within its sector solutions team.

In this newly created role Berger will develop State Street’s new initiatives and client solutions.

Berger will be based in Frankfurt and will report to Stefan Gmuer, executive vice president, head of sector solutions EMEA. (Bangalore newsroom)