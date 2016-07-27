FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Kuwait's Ooredoo hires Debord as COO
July 27, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Kuwait's Ooredoo hires Debord as COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - Mobile telecommunications operator Ooredoo Kuwait said on Wednesday it had appointed Frederic Debord as chief operating officer.

Debord will take over all operational responsibilities in the company related to networks, technology, marketing and customer service, Ooredoo Kuwait said in a bourse statement.

He has over 30 years experience, and has previously worked in France and Morroco. He was previously chief executive at Moroccan telecommunications firm Wana, now known as Inwi, according to his Linkedin profile. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
