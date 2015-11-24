MOVES-Oppenheimer hires three for EM team

NEW YORK, Nov 24 (IFR) - Oppenheimer & Co has announced three new hires on its emerging markets desk following recent departures to Jefferies & Co.

The investment firm has brought in Nathalie Marshik as an emerging markets sovereign analyst, as well as Jean Paul Garces and Erick Garces to lead emerging markets sales in the Caribbean and Central America.

Marshik comes from JP Morgan where she headed the Americas sovereign risk area in the bank’s country risk team. She will report to Peter Albano, global head of fixed-income sales, as will the Garces brothers.

The Garces brothers helped build the LatAm franchise at Jefferies, which recently hired Gregory Fisher, who had been the co-head of EM institutional fixed-income sales at Oppenheimer.

Fisher joined Jefferies as head of private wealth EM fixed-income and brought along Matt Kennedy who was hired as a senior vice president. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)