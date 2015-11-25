FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Oppenheimer hires Patel as credit desk analyst in Europe
November 25, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Oppenheimer hires Patel as credit desk analyst in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - Oppenheimer has hired Samir Patel as a director and credit desk analyst within its European subsidiary, where he will be tasked with building up the firm’s high-yield primary and secondary business.

Patel will focus on particular credits and trade opportunities, incorporating event-driven, macro, restructuring, capital structure arbitrage and special situation scenarios. He will report jointly to head of European fixed income Lance Heatley and Peter Albano, global head of taxable fixed income sales.

He joins from Guggenheim Securities, where he held a similar role. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)

