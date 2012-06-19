FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Peabody coal exec Paul Demzik quits - Peabody
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 6:16 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Peabody coal exec Paul Demzik quits - Peabody

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON/NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - Paul Demzik, president of U.S. coal major Peabody Energy’s Coaltrade International subsidiary, recently left the company to pursue other interests, a Peabody spokeswoman said in an emailed response on Tuesday.

Peabody, one of the world’s biggest coal mining companies with assets in the U.S. and Australia, has also become an active physical trader in the Atlantic and Pacific markets through Coaltrade.

“We had a letter from Peabody a few weeks ago saying that Demzik had left,” one of the firm’s European customers said.

Demzik, who joined Peabody in 2005, was formerly head of coal and freight at EDF Trading, the subsidiary of Electricite de France.

Peabody’s London-based head of coal trading, Alex Baileff, left earlier this year to join traders Vitol.

