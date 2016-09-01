MOVES-Azema to head French activity at Perella Weinberg

LONDON, Sept 1 (IFR) - David Azema, chairman of global infrastructure group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has resigned from the US bank to join independent advisory house Perella Weinberg as head of investment banking for France.

He will be based in London. Two sources confirmed the move.

Azema moved to BAML two years ago from the French government agency responsible for managing state stakes in companies, Agence des participations de l'Etat. He had been finance and strategy officer of state railway operator SNCF before that.

Perella Weinberg's previous senior French advisor, Bernard Gault, retired at the end of 2015. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)