a year ago
MOVES-KKR's Pillarstone hires chief operating officer
#Funds News
August 31, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

MOVES-KKR's Pillarstone hires chief operating officer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 31 (IFR) - KKR's Pillarstone has appointed Paul Bramley as chief operating officer, strengthening the US private equity firm's platform that manages underperforming bank assets in Europe.

Pillarstone said on Wednesday Bramley will help build its infrastructure and support its expansion into more countries.

Pillarstone has been hiring more staff after launching in Italy last year and extended its platform to Greece in May and is looking at expanding into more countries.

It said Bramley will be responsible for managing non-investment activities, including finance, regulation and compliance, and business operations and strengthening systems.

Bramley has over 15 years' experience working in finance, operational and compliance roles in private equity, hedge fund and investment banking. He most recently worked at hedge fund Sand Grove Capital Management as a partner and COO, and before that was at Eclectica Asset Management. He has previously worked at Credit Lyonnais, Merrill Lynch and NatWest.

Pillarstone was set up last year by KKR Credit. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
