a year ago
MOVES-Pillarstone hires trio for London expansion
June 20, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Pillarstone hires trio for London expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 20 (IFR) - Pillarstone, the platform set up by US private equity firm KKR to manage underperforming bank assets in Europe and provide additional capital, has made three senior hires in London as part of its build up.

Pillarstone said on Monday it had appointed Jonathan Conway and Pablo Crespo as partners. Conway is the former EMEA head of restructuring and EMEA head of commercial real estate at Barclays, and Crespo is a former director at AnaCap.

Pillarstone said it had also hired Michele Sabatini as a director from Bregal Capital.

It said all three will be mainly based in its London office, but will work across Europe. The hires come after Pillarstone last month extended its platform to Greece after launching in Italy last year. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

