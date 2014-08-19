MOVES-Pimco hires 4 executives to equities teams

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) named four executives to its global equities teams.

Iain McNaught and Simon Peters will join as senior vice presidents based in London, while Sean Heymann and Aylon Ben-Shlomo will be dividend strategies analysts based in Newport Beach, California.

Prior to joining Pimco, McNaught was a global equity analyst at investment manager Sarasin & Partners LLP and Peters headed financial specialist sales at Nomura Asset Management, both in London.

Heymann previously worked at investment manager Neuberger Berman and Ben-Shlomo was with Ivory Investment Management in Los Angeles.

Pimco also named Melissa Tuttle, an executive vice president based in London, as global head of equity trading. In her new role, Tuttle will manage day-to-day operations and performance oversight of the company’s regional equity desks and staff.

The company had said on Monday it hired Mohsen Fahmi managing director and generalist portfolio manager, focusing on global fixed income assets.