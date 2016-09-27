FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Fitch to switch to PJT
#Funds News
September 27, 2016 / 3:26 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Fitch to switch to PJT

Christopher Spink

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 27 (IFR) - Laurie Fitch, co-head of EMEA industrials at Morgan Stanley, has left the bank and is to join New York-listed advisory boutique PJT Partners to manage relationships in that sector across Europe.

PJT was set up by Paul Taubman in 2013, a year after he left Morgan Stanley having spent 30 years at the US firm. Last year PJT completed a takeover of private equity investor Blackstone's advisory business and floated in New York.

That deal gave strengthened PJT's fledgling European business and the firm has also made other hires in Europe over the last year.

Morgan Stanley confirmed that Fitch had left. PJT declined to comment. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

