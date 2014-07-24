FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Point72 Asset Management hires Braunstein from JPMorgan -Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Point72 Asset Management hires Braunstein from JPMorgan -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Point72 Asset Management LP, the firm renamed by Steven Cohen after he shut down SAC Capital Advisors LP, has hired Scott Braunstein from JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Braunstein will join as a money manager and will work at the firm’s EverPoint Asset Management LLC unit in New York, Bloomberg said citing an employee memo sent on Wednesday.

Braunstein had informed JPMorgan Asset Management of his decision to leave the firm in June, according to a statement on the company's website. He had served as the co-portfolio manager of the Global Healthcare Fund. (bit.ly/1kVYxmI)

Reporting by Bangalore Newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.