MOVES-Prudential's UK and Europe CEO Jackie Hunt leaves firm

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The chief executive of insurer Prudential’s UK and Europe business, Jackie Hunt, has left the company with immediate effect, the company said on Wednesday.

She will be replaced by Group Investment Director John Foley on an interim basis, Prudential said in a statement, giving no further details.

The move comes less than five months after Mike Wells took over from Tidjane Thiam as group chief executive of Britain’s biggest listed insurer, a job for which many in the industry believed Hunt a contender.

The departure is the most high-profile management change since Wells took over and comes after a period of strong performance for the UK and Europe business under the guidance of Hunt. It follows the appointment of new regional heads in Asia and North America in June.

Hunt leaves the UK business in good shape, Prudential Chairman Paul Manduca said in the statement. In August, the group posted forecast-beating half-year earnings as operating profit in its UK life business grew 19 percent.

“Jackie has been an important asset to the group during her time at Prudential, navigating our UK business through a time of significant change,” said Manduca.

A source familiar with the matter said the strategy of Prudential UK and the broader group would remain the same following Hunt’s departure.

Recent press reports have speculated that the company may look to move its headquarters to Asia to be closer to its key growth markets and to offset some strict European regulation. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Sinead Cruise; Editing by Pravin Char)