Nov 3 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc’s UK and Europe investment arm, M&G, appointed Lynn Gilbert to head its senior real estate debt strategies, following Paul Dittman’s departure.

Gilbert joined M&G two years ago as director of origination from Renshaw Bay. Previously, she also headed teams at Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital, M&G said. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)