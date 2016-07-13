MOVES-Canada's PSP Investments hires Duff for Europe push

LONDON, July 13 (IFR) - Canadian investment firm PSP Investments had hired Oliver Duff as managing director of principal debt and credit investments (Europe), to lead a European private debt push.

Duff will start in September in London with a mandate to lead PSP Investments' efforts in Europe and build a team of London-based senior private debt investment professionals.

PSP, which has C$112bn (US$85.9bn) in assets under management, said it is aiming to deploy about C$5.6bn in private debt financing globally over the next three years.

Duff was most recently HSBC's European head of capital financing for two years and its global head of leveraged finance for five years. (Reporting by Steve Slater)