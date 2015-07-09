MOVES--Qatar First Bank hires veteran banker as CEO

DUBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - Qatar First Bank, an Islamic bank focused on private banking and wealth management, has appointed Ziad Makkawi as its chief executive, it said on Thursday.

Makkawi was most recently chief executive of Istithmar World, the investment arm of Dubai government-owned conglomerate Dubai World, according to the statement. He left the post in January 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A veteran banking and investment professional in the region, Makkawi had set up asset management firm Algebra Capital in Dubai which he sold to Franklin Templeton in 2010.