DUBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank, the largest Middle East lender by assets, has appointed Ali al-Kuwari as group chief executive effective immediately, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

Al-Kuwari served as acting chief executive of the bank since July 2013 after previous chief executive Ali al-Emadi became the Gulf state’s new finance minister. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)