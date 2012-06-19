FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-MOVES-Qtel names new group chief operating officer
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 19, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-Qtel names new group chief operating officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show Derbesti does not replac Waleed Al-Sayed who remains COO of Qtel Qatar)

DOHA, June 18 (Reuters) - Qatar Telecom (Qtel) has appointed Ahmed Al-Derbesti as its new group chief operating officer, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Derbesti was previously chief wholesale and international services officer.

Derbesti will “support efforts to make Qtel Group a leader in customer experience, an innovator in the field of performance management and a pioneer in broadband technologies and other digital futures,” the statement said.

Late last month, Qtel raised 6.8 billion riyals ($1.87 billion) from a fully-subscribed rights issue, to be used for general corporate purposes and to refinance existing debt.

The shares will be tradable from June 20, a separate statement from the company said on Monday.

Qtel shares ended Monday down 0.3 percent, trimming year-to-date gains to 16.1 percent. ($1 = 3.6405 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Regan Doherty; Editing by David French)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.