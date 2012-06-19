CORRECTED-MOVES-Qtel names new group chief operating officer

(Corrects to show Derbesti does not replac Waleed Al-Sayed who remains COO of Qtel Qatar)

DOHA, June 18 (Reuters) - Qatar Telecom (Qtel) has appointed Ahmed Al-Derbesti as its new group chief operating officer, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Derbesti was previously chief wholesale and international services officer.

Derbesti will “support efforts to make Qtel Group a leader in customer experience, an innovator in the field of performance management and a pioneer in broadband technologies and other digital futures,” the statement said.

Late last month, Qtel raised 6.8 billion riyals ($1.87 billion) from a fully-subscribed rights issue, to be used for general corporate purposes and to refinance existing debt.

The shares will be tradable from June 20, a separate statement from the company said on Monday.

Qtel shares ended Monday down 0.3 percent, trimming year-to-date gains to 16.1 percent. ($1 = 3.6405 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Regan Doherty; Editing by David French)