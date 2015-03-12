MOVES-Rabobank's Bruggink to step down after his role is split

LONDON, March 12 (IFR) - Rabobank’s chief financial and risk officer Bert Bruggink is to step down after the bank decided to split his role in two. He will continue to carry out the combined tasks until suitable candidates are found and appointed for both new functions.

Bruggink has spent his entire career at the Dutch bank, including the last 11 years on the board. The bank said it had decided to split the functions to bring management in line with what is customary in other financial institutions in the Netherlands and abroad.

Although he will also step down from the board, Bruggink will continue to work for Rabobank in an advisory capacity. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)