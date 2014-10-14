MOVES-Smook appointed head of capital markets Asia at Rabobank

HONG KONG, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Rieks Smook has been appointed head of capital markets Asia at Rabobank International Hong Kong , banking sources said.

Smook, previously the bank’s head of loan syndication Asia, has replaced Guy Hargreaves, who has left Rabobank.

Smook has been with Rabobank for more than 10 years, including more than three years in Hong Kong.

Hargreaves had been with Rabobank Hong Kong for more than five years until he left in September. He had previously worked at the bank’s Sydney branch as head of securitisation and had earlier roles with ANZ, Deutsche Bank and HSBC in Australia. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)