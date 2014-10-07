FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-RBC Capital Markets strengthens metals and mining
October 7, 2014 / 11:15 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-RBC Capital Markets strengthens metals and mining

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - RBC Capital Markets has made two appointments in its European metals and mining group who will lead coverage of the steel sector in the region.

Rod Beddows joins as a senior advisor with over 30 years of experience in the sector. Most recently he was a director and founder of Hatch Corporate Finance International.

Meanwhile, Maria Perez-Corral joins as a vice president. She brings 10 years of investment banking experience and most recently held the position of director at UBS, where she led the coverage of the global steel sector. Prior to that she worked at JP Morgan, focused on M&A for the steel and mining sectors.

Beddows and Perez-Corral will be based in London and report to Richard Horrocks-Taylor, head of metals and mining investment banking for Europe. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)

