MOVES-RBC Capital Markets hires from Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch
September 3, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-RBC Capital Markets hires from Barclays, BofA Merrill Lynch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - RBC Capital Markets, the corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada, said it made several appointments to its newly created European equity telecom research and specialist sales team, as well as to its consumer team.

Jonathan Dann joins RBC from Barclays PLC as a managing director and head of European equity telecom research.

Dann, who has 15 years of experience, will be based in London and report to Graeme Pearson, head of European and APAC research, the firm said.

San Dhillon, Mike Bishop and Gonzalo Dionis will join RBC’s equity research team from Barclays, the company said.

Sonalee Parekh will join the equity sales team as a director of telecom specialist sales.

She has 15 years of experience, most recently at Barclays, where she worked in specialist sales, RBC said.

Richard Chamberlain and Mark Wallis will join RBC’s consumer team.

Chamberlain joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch as managing director of consumer retail research and will also oversee coverage of the luxury goods sector.

Wallis joins as director of consumer specialist sales, having previously worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC.

