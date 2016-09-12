NEW YORK, Sept 12 RBC Capital Markets has hired Christina Park as a managing director in leveraged finance in New York, according to sources.

An RBC spokesperson confirmed the hire.

Park reports to Jim Wolfe, managing director and head of the leveraged finance group.

She previously worked at Nomura, Barclays and Citigroup, according to FINRA BrokerCheck. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)