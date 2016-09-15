Pass departs RBC as Caridia moves to new shores

LONDON, Sept 15 (IFR) - Matthew Pass, RBC's head of European financial institutions debt capital markets, has left the bank, according to two sources.

Pass joined the Canadian lender in 2010 from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he had worked for nine years.

Pass's departure comes as Alex Caridia, a managing director in RBC's European sovereign, supranational and agency business, is moving from London to Toronto to be head of government finance, Canada.

Caridia joined RBC in 2004 and will report to Rob Brown and Patrick MacDonald, RBC's co-heads of debt capital markets. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker, Sudip Roy)