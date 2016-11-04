FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
MOVES-Agathangelou heads to RBS after Dhami's departure
#Financials
November 4, 2016 / 9:36 AM / 10 months ago

MOVES-Agathangelou heads to RBS after Dhami's departure

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - Chris Agathangelou has been hired by RBS to run Europe, Middle East and Africa financial institutions bond syndicate, according to multiple market sources.

Agathangelou, who held the same job at Nomura, resigned on Tuesday, having been at the Japanese company since 2008 . He will start at RBS after three months of gardening leave.

He will replace Harman Dhami, a managing director in the financial institutions group debt syndicate at RBS, who left the UK lender this week to pursue other opportunities.

Dhami joined ABN AMRO in 2000 in the bank's DCM frequent borrower group. In 2008, he joined RBS's syndicate team, where he worked on RBS's £32bn debt and capital restructuring, among other trades.

His departure comes just under a year after the bank folded its hybrid and liability management team into the bank's syndicate business.

RBS declined to comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Additional reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Philip Wright, Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
