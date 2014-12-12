MOVES-RBS's hybrid head Davidson becomes latest departure

LONDON, Dec 12 (IFR) - RBS’s head of hybrid capital and balance-sheet solutions for EMEA and Asia-Pacific, AJ Davidson, is leaving the bank according to an RBS spokesperson, becoming the latest in a string of departures from the state-owned UK lender.

His departure comes after RBS appointed David Leeming as head of hybrid capital debt capital markets and liability management for EMEA at the end of October, part of a broader shake-up of the bank’s debt capital markets business that started in September.

Davidson, who joined the bank from Citigroup in January 2012 to build the hybrid franchise, had been one of the contenders for the role given to Leeming, alongside Andrew Burton, head of liability management.

A number of senior bankers have left the bank recently. Jeremy Walsh, head of covered bond syndicate, departed in October after 15 years of service.

He followed covered bond structurer Jason Wolfe, Christoph Anhamm, head of covered bond origination, covered bond trader Sophia Kwon, and Allen Rad, head of covered bond and agency trading.

Meanwhile, Gavin Kirkpatrick resigned in August to join BNP Paribas’s hybrid structuring team. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Julian Baker and Gareth Gore)