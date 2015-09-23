UPDATE 1-MOVES-Bartlett, Bamber, Capp leave as RBS reshuffles

(Adds additional departures, writes new throughout)

By Matthew Davies, Helene Durand and Alex Chambers

LONDON, Sept 23 (IFR) - Richard Bartlett, Eric Capp and Nicholas Bamber are leaving Royal Bank of Scotland as part of a reshuffle of the bank’s wholesale business, according to several sources.

Bartlett was head of UK client coverage, Bamber was in charge of UK corporate coverage while Eric Capp ran syndication for all products.

Scott Satriano, currently head of sales, takes on a new role as head of financing and risk solutions within the Corporate and Institutional Banking. This combines the division’s debt capital market origination and syndication capabilities, along with derivatives solutions, structuring, and the ratings and risk advisory teams.

RBS has combined flow sales and trading across fixed income, credit and currencies under Kieran Higgins, currently head of trading.

Satriano and Higgins will report to Chris Marks, chief executive of CIB.

The reshuffle comes a year on from a rejig of the debt business and is the latest attempt by the government-owned bank to focus its business on the UK, Ireland and Western Europe.

AT RISK

RBS is planning to put 100 jobs at risk globally, though some of those positions could be redeployed across the bank.

The bank is looking to combine the public and private sides of its business and any redundancies will because there is overlap between the two areas.

“By combining our capital raising and risk management activities we become easier for customers to work with, more responsive to their needs and even better at solving their problems,” Satriano said.

“We have listened to our customers and want to make it an easier process for them to access financing in the global debt capital markets, or to manage risk effectively.” (Reporting by Matthew Davies, Alex Chambers; editing by Julian Baker)