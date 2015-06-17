MOVES-Boughton joins RBS corporate syndicate

LONDON, June 17 (IFR) - Sam Boughton has joined the corporate investment grade syndicate team at RBS in London, according to the bank.

Boughton joined RBS in 2009 and previously worked on the UK bank’s high yield and leveraged loan syndicate desk.

He reports to Philippe Bradshaw, head of corporate and FIG syndicate, and Kevin Connell, managing director of European high yield syndicate.

Boughton replaces Jodie Angus, who left RBS in May to join the investment grade corporate syndicate team at BNP Paribas in London. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Helene Durand)